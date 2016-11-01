Deep State War | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
The deep state is at war with President Donald Trump and the swamp monsters are having a massive impact on the administrations ability to deliver the promised America First agenda. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is making use of a federal grand jury to further expand the Russia collusion witch hunt and U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is purging Trump supporters from the National Security Committee while rubber stamping unmasking Susan Rice's future security clearance.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech” and the upcoming film “Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth.”
