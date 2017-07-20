David Icke - You Won't Believe What Facebook Are Doing Now!
Ray Kurzweil, like the Frankensteinian Craig Venter, pushing the technological sub-reality called "The Cloud" from which humankind's brains will be connected and eventually do all human thinking. This is the hijacking of the human conscious and subconscious mind by AI. All this is to make people superhuman
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment