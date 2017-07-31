Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Coast To Coast AM - July 31, 2017 Exploring Dreams & The Impact of Technology




 Coast To Coast AM - July 31, 2017 Exploring Dreams & The Impact of Technology

During the first half, Edward Bruce Bynum detailed his investigations into dreaming, going as far back to how ancient civilizations like the Egyptians viewed them. The phone connection with Dr. Bynum was lost in the last half-hour, and author and dream expert Rosemary Ellen Guiley filled in to offer commentary on callers' dreams.

In the latter half, Pulitzer prize winning reporter Matt Richtel,

Coast To Coast AM - July 31, 2017 Exploring Dreams & The Impact of Technology










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers