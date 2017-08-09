Coast To Coast AM - August 9, 2017 Conspiracies & Control, Investigating Spirits
In the first half, alternative media activist and radio host Alex Jones discussed how he's been portrayed in the mainstream media in the last year.
In the second half, Acclaimed medium, paranormal investigator, writer and speaker, Chip Coffey talked about the world of the paranormal and his ability to sense spirits.
Bob Chapman
