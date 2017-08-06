Coast To Coast AM - August 6, 2017 Planetary Energies & Urantia Revelations
Joining George Noory in the first half, Elizabeth Joyce, a psychic and energetic healer.
In the second half, Student of the Urantia Revelation for almost 40 years, noted author and editor Byron Belitsos discussed the book of Urantia and its futuristic teachings
