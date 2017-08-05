Coast To Coast AM - August 5, 2017 Vintage Rock & Roll
Coast To Coast AM - August 5, 2017 Vintage Rock & Roll
Extraordinary rock 'n' roll photographer Henry Diltz joined coast to discuss photographing rock's biggest acts and how a $20 second-hand camera turned into a photographic career with an album cover for The Lovin' Spoonful.
In the first hour, the man who wrote the music that outsold The Beatles and The Rolling Stones in 1967-1968, Bobby Hart, shared an exclusive glimpse into his life of extravagance, disillusionment, and personal struggle to find balance, and love in the era of free speech, mysticism, and psychedelic pop culture.
Coast To Coast AM - August 5, 2017 Vintage Rock & Roll
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment