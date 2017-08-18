Coast To Coast AM - August 18, 2017 Future Homes & Open Lines
Coast To Coast AM - August 18, 2017 Future Homes & Open Lines
Intuitive home builder Scott Harris joined Richard Syrett to discuss technology the Egyptians, the Mayans, and the Romans used to build homes. He revealed how we can use our third eye to create dwellings that are havens of healing in a future world, where homes will be much more than just places to lay your head at night. Open Lines followed in the latter half.
Coast To Coast AM - August 18, 2017 Future Homes & Open Lines
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment