Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Coast To Coast AM - August 16, 2017 Prophecy & the Eclipse, Flying Humanoid Sightings






Coast To Coast AM - August 16, 2017 Prophecy & the Eclipse, Flying Humanoid Sightings

John Hogue returned in relation to the solar eclipse across North America on Monday, August 21st.

Fortean and paranormal researcher Lon Strickler has written a number of books on unexplained, mysterious, and bizarre encounters. In the latter half, he discussed the 29 sightings this year in the Chicago area of a flying humanoid creature he calls the Chicago Phantom

Coast To Coast AM - August 16, 2017 Prophecy & the Eclipse, Flying Humanoid Sightings






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers