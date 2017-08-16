Coast To Coast AM - August 16, 2017 Prophecy & the Eclipse, Flying Humanoid Sightings
John Hogue returned to update his prophecy alarm, particularly in relation to the solar eclipse across North America on Monday, August 21st.
Fortean and paranormal researcher Lon Strickler has written a number of books on unexplained, mysterious, and bizarre encounters. In the latter half, he discussed the 29 sightings this year in the Chicago area of a flying humanoid creature he calls the Chicago Phantom
