Coast To Coast AM - August 14, 2017 Dark Side of Psychic Phenomena
Coast To Coast AM - August 14, 2017 Dark Side of Psychic Phenomena
In the first half, Harvard-trained psychiatrist and former full-time consultant at NIMH, Peter R. Breggin, MD, is the author of dozens of scientific articles and more than twenty books.
Psychic/medium and author, Matt Fraser, has conducted thousands of readings around the world, reconnecting friends & family with the spirits of those who are no longer with us. In the latter half, he talked about his communications, as well as the dark side of psychic phenomena, and why some departed spirits are helpful while others are not.
Coast To Coast AM - August 14, 2017 Dark Side of Psychic Phenomena
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment