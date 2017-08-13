Coast To Coast AM - August 13, 2017 Eclipse Viewing Tips & Out of Body Journeys
Former NASA aeronautical engineer and space researcher Albert Taylor believes there is much we can learn from out-of-body experiences (OBEs). He joined Connie Willis to discuss accounts of his own incredible flights of 'soul travel' while describing how anyone can develop this life-changing ability and explore the universe.
First hour guest, stargazing expert, Mark Williams, discussed the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21, and how to safely get the most out of your viewing experience. The path of the total solar eclipse will be a "70-mile-wide ribbon" across the US from Oregon to South Carolina
Coast To Coast AM - August 13, 2017 Eclipse Viewing Tips & Out of Body Journeys
