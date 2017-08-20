#CHARLOTTESVILLE
charlottesville was a set up against the alt right because the government is anti white. The Alt right had a legal permit to hold their rally then Antifa and BLM came and attacked them so naturally the Alt right defended themselves which is part of their constitutional rights to self defense. The VA police broke the law by denying the Alt right their freedom of speech and self defense rights and the media condemns the Alt right even the so called conservative news station Fox News. Well I got news for them, the Alt right will only continue to grow and Fox News will die. White people are fed up to the top.
Posted by Bob Chapman
