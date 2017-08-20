Charlottesville: Violence in the Streets | Faith Goldy and Stefan Molyneux

When people stop talking, inevitably, unfortunately and predictably violence escalates. Virginia Gov. Terry McAullife declared a state of emergency leading to riot police shutting down the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The violence escalated from there with many being pepper sprayed, hit with rocks, physically assaulted and most shockingly - an individual drove a vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing at least one person and leaving countless more injured.
