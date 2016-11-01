#Charlottesville: Happy Birthday George Soros, American Society Controlled Demolition and Civil War
"A state of war only serves as an excuse for domestic tyranny."(Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn)
The mainstream sockpuppet heritage media are perpetuating the canard that #Charlottesville was a spontaneous smudge pot of hate and racist extremism when it has all the earmarks and indicia of a George Soros production. On his birthday, no less. You are woke.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment