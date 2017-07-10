Central Bank Caught In A Lie, Everything Is Not What It Seems
The European banks are dumping government debt, do they know something we don't. 2016 was revised down to the worst year of productivity. US companies have more debt, more leverage and more richly valued than ever before. Central bank in England covered up the bond problem and how the central bank was buying the bonds that know one wanted, basically they lied. Another indicator shows we are already in a recession. Now two financial pundits report that bonds are going to be a problem and most likely bring down the entire system. Central banks are still buying stocks.
Posted by Bob Chapman
