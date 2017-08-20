Can North Korea Really Nuke The USA Elite?
Reality check. Question? How many off his launching's would be successful? 2. What is the total range of an EMP? 3. The problem I think is his submarine sandwich launching of his nukes? We need to prevent any launching from these subs? Are we really tracking these some 70 submarines? To me the danger is containing the launching of any and all nuke strikes! We need to blast them out of the water. But. I think we need to have a preemptive strike first! Knocking out their 2 satellites. Dropping an EMP from a satellite directly above North Korea on Dung Chows head. So they can't launch nukes? Then obliterate there asses on land bombing the crap out of them. Then send in the infantry to mop up! Blow their subs clean out of the water with our subs! It would be a coordinated timed first strike at the same time! That's what I would do. No chance for error? NO CHANCE FOR DUNG CHOW! 😎 But at the same time keep a reserve for any back lash from China or Russia. So they know we aren't screwing around with any retaliation from either of them? Call their bluff? Does our Government have much choice with this suicidal maniac? We are up against a wall? We have to save face or be humiliated by the Communist of the world and give the OWO Globalist the win? The way I see it? We have no choice! All or nothing! I'm for All in. Life's over as we know it if they win. You people need to understand? We have been infiltrated from within our government. The Globalist are attacking us from within. They are attacking us from abroad. We have an uphill battle ahead of us! That leaves us fighting for our very existence also! It's not just America? It's the Constitution and our way of life as an American being destroyed. I'm not relishing the thought of becoming a slave. You? I can't believe how many people have no clue how serious this is? They are a bunch of butt plants. With their heads up in their asses! They're so called safe places. Unbelievable? It's not Happy! Happy! Joy! Joy! Time anymore people. Get over it! Escaping reality isn't working? Food for thought!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment