BREAKING Trump Drops BOMB About Seth Rich Murder
Donald Trump has found himself in hot water today after a new lawsuit claimed that he pressured Fox News to release a fake story about the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich and WikiLeaks to divert attention from Russia. Daily Mail reported that Rod Wheeler, a former Washington D.C. homicide detective who investigated the Rich murder, filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against Fox News, Malia Zimmerman and Ed Butowsky claiming that they worked together to create a false narrative surrounding the death of Rich. Court documents claim that President Trump was involved as well and that he wanted the story to include multiple fake quotes which were attributed to Wheeler.
