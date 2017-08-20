BREAKING : President Trump doubling down on its warning to North Korea
President Trump Breaking News Today 8/11/17 ,New warning to North Korea ,Fire and fury wasn’t tough
All the world knows United States will take on both China north Korea and who ever wants to test our powers.. north Korea and China better step down now or we just have to show the world what America is made of once again..
