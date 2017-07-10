Breaking News: "WW 2 Bomb Found At Fukushima Nuclear Plant" Radiation Danger...
A suspected World War II bomb was found Thursday on the premises of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, an official said, with police called in to investigate. The 85-centimetre (2.9 foot) long object, believed to be an unexploded bomb dropped by the United States during the war, was discovered by workers constructing a parking lot close to the facility's reactors, a spokesman for Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) said.
Posted by Bob Chapman
