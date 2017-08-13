Breaking News Today 8/13/17 , MR President sends New warning to North Korea , China cautions N Korea
Deep state is involved North Korea is a false flag!! They want war to depopulate!! And Control and power!!
I call bull crap on all these Circus shows. What Trump said to Kim Jong Un or Kim Jong Un said to Trump. Less words more actions. It looks like two toothless barking dogs bark on each other. That all about business and money. Korean Corporations started loosing money.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment