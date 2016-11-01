Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Breaking - "Mexico Stolen Radioactive Radiation Material"









Seems like the train 'accident' may not have been an accident. To be honest when I first heard about it yesterday I got a gut feeling that it was planned. Almost like a 'drill' but taken to the next level. They're running a drill in a small town to get a feel for what the chaos may be like in a larger urban setting???﻿







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers