Breaking - "The Great American Solar Eclipse" Mark Biltz / Paul Begley
On August 7th we will experience a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius!
This will open up a double eclipse portal which will be impacting all of
us until the New Moon Solar Eclipse on August 21st. Watch to find out
what to expect during this rare and mystifying time!
