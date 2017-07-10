BREAKING: BANKERS' NEW SDR CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN WILL ENSLAVE HUMANITY - Lynette Zang
The new Chinese-created ACChain crypto currency blockchain will be the SDR-related world currency that will allow the international banking elite to digitize every tangible asset on earth, and they will then exert total control over all of it.
Lynette Zang explains:
"The goal is to capture your wealth, and when the say this is the LAST wealth transfer mechanism they mean it because they want it all. All of it."
Intel Software designer Brad peters takes it one step further, saying:
"If a global crypto coin controlled by the Bank For International Settlements (BIS) comes to internationalize PROPERTY onto their crypto blockchain, they get their one world government and one world currency all in the same stroke. This IS your 1988 (2018 prediction) Economist magazine cover."
