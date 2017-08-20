Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

BREAKING : At least one dead in Charlottesville, police announce state of emergency




Following violent clashes between far-right activists and counter protesters during the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, police announced a state of emergency in the city.

The violence was followed by a car ramming into dozens of anti-racist protesters in the city, killing at least one person and injuring many more.









