BREAKING : At least one dead in Charlottesville, police announce state of emergency
Following
violent clashes between far-right activists and counter protesters
during the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on
Saturday, police announced a state of emergency in the city.
The
violence was followed by a car ramming into dozens of anti-racist
protesters in the city, killing at least one person and injuring many
more.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment