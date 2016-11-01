Bitcoin to Become World Reserve Currency? - Jeff Berwick
Jeff is interviewed by Bitcoin Brian from Bitcoin.com, topics include: the coming collapse and the Keynesian cool aid, Bitcoin to become a world reserve currency? Bitcoin at an all time high, the future of Bitcoin cash, Bitcoin Cash could emerge as the real Bitcoin, issues with Segwit, the mission of Anarchapulco, life and the free market in Acapulco,The Dollar Vigilante organization and Bitcoin payments, archaic fiat monetary system, buying back into Bitcoin Cash, the EOS token, Anarchapulco 2018!
