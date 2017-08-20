Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Over $4,400 As It Catches Paypal In Total Market Cap







Once again we are experiencing #Bitcoin at an #AllTimeHigh, and it feels great! Everyone who bought Bitcoin is feeling the rush of the roller-coaster going straight-up, the moon is in our eye, and it's getting bigger and bigger. And the #MarketCap of Bitcoin is now so big that it has begun to Eclipse that of #PayPal!








