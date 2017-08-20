Barcelona Terrorist Attack: 10+ Dead, 100 Injured
A rented truck was driven through a popular tourist street in Barcelona - leaving over ten people dead and approximately one-hundred injured - in the latest terrorist attack to hit Europe. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack with one suspect dead and another two in custody. In the shadows of Charlottesville - which saw James Fields drive his Dodge Challenger through a crowd of protesters, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others – Stefan Molyneux makes a plea for conversation, de-escalation and non-violence.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment