Barcelona terror attack: Van drives into crowd

A van crashed into dozens of people in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district on Thursday. Several people were injured, at least one person is dead.
Catalonia police said late Thursday night that several perpetrators of a "terrorist attack" were killed in a shootout with officers in the town of Cambrils, southwest of Barcelona. It was unclear whether that incident was related to the van attack earlier in the day in Barcelona that left 13 people dead and more than 100 injured.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment