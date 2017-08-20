BANK RUN in China! Billions in Withdrawals: “The Taps are Gushing”
1990. The Economist: China's economy has come to a halt. 1996. The Economist: China's economy will face hard landing. 1998. The Economist: China's economy entering a dangerous period of sluggish growth. 1999. Bank of Canada: Likelihood of a hard landing for the Chinese economy. 2000. Chicago Tribune: China currency move nails hard landing risk coffin. 2001. Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas: A hard landing in China. 2002. Westchester University: China Anxiously Seeks A Soft Economic landing. 2003. KWR International: How to find a soft landing if China.. 2004. The Economist: The great fall of China? 2005. Nouriel Roubini: The Risk of a Hard Landing in China. 2006. International Economy: Can China Achieve a Soft Landing? 2007. TIME: Is China's Economy Overheating? Can China avoid a hard landing? 2008. Forbes: Hard Landing in China? 2009. Fortune: China's hard landing. China must find a way to recover. 2010. Nouriel Roubini: Hard landing coming in China. 2011. Business Insider: A Chinese Hard Landing May Be Closer Than You Think. 2012. American Interest: Dismal Economic News from China: A Hard Landing. 2013. Zero Hedge: A Hard Landing in China. 2014. CNBC: A hard landing in China. 2015. Forbes: Congratulations, You got Yourself A Chinese Hard Landing.... 2016. The Economist: Hard Landing looms for China. You can probably guess the obviously-biased Western propaganda tagline for 2017 now. Western journalists have been predicting downfall of Chinese economies for almost 30 years since 1990. Why people still surprised at this kind of report?
Bob Chapman
