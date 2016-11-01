August Predictions 2017: Mysteries Exposed by the Eclipse
People get upset that Obama might be exposed for dark secrets. If this it will be a chance to see into the system that has been failing us for way too long. It would be way bigger than, "Obama cared for the poor, he's a good man." He probably is a good man. I can't say because I don't know him. But the system is corrupted. Both sides of the aisle are responsible, and we need to wake up. This is not about Dems versus Republicans. It's much deeper, and I hope the truth will be revealed
Posted by Bob Chapman
