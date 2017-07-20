August Predictions 2017: Mysteries Exposed by the Eclipse
Astrologically, the effect of the sun and moon being in the same location will be similar on the whole planet. It also does not foretell all problems and negativity. The darkness of the eclipse has nothing to do with astrology. Any effect on a person will be directly related to their whole chart and this BS does not apply to anyone unless a coincidence!
