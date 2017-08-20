Anunnaki - Amazing Documentary

"Anunnaki" is an amazing documentary that can be considered a kind of summary of the most advanced and heterodox interpretations about the New World Order and its roots. What connects the monatomic gold to the Sumerians, the D.N.A. in Yah, the Ark of the Covenant to the electromagnetic weapons, the underground bases aliens?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment