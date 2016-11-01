Anonymous - What They Aren't Telling You! (Donald Trump Russia Sanctions & CONGRESS POWER TAKE)
The United States Congress is preparing to attempt to pass a new law this coming week that if enacted, would essentially remove President Donald Trump from power and amount to an open declaration of war on the entire Federation, and that President Putin has vowed "will be met by force". A new US law deceptively named Countering Irans Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017 (in order to keep the American people from knowing its true nature) was introduced in the US Senate and passed by a vote of 98-2, and whose final version, posted on the US House of Representatives website last night, shows its true "aim/goal" as more than 80% of it is devoted solely to taking all power away from President Trump, while at the same time openly declares on Russia. Under the US Constitution that provides for a tripartite (3 part) form of government equally dividing state power among the Executive Branch, Legislative Branch and Judicial Branch, President Trump is the federal official primarily responsible for the relations of the United States with foreign nations, but should this new law pass this week, it would remove all such powers from the Executive Branch giving them, instead, to the US Congress, who shockingly in the final version of this bill takes Executive Orders signed by President Barack Obama and makes them law.
Bob Chapman
