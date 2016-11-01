Anonymous - Message to the Citizens of the World
I want a world where the teachers aren't paid by the performance of students, where standardized tests are not being taken, where the country I live in isn't in debt. Where I can talk to my friends without having to worry about school, and my future but at the same time a world where I have the independence I do now. It isn't a question of what we want our world to look like, it is a question of how will we make it that way and to change the way things work.
Posted by Bob Chapman
