AMERICANS HAVE STOCKHOLM SYNDROME

Activist and radio host Cat Watters joins me to discuss the decades lone psychological attack against Americans that has resulted in a populace that can no longer distinguish between facts and lies, fear and propaganda and which is essentially suffering from collective Stockholm syndrome, the condition under which a victim of abuse learns to love and protect the abuser.
