Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 8/13/17: Charlottesville, Jason Kessler Interview
Date: Sunday August 13, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, August 13th: Charlottesville Aftermath - Infowars reporter Millie Weaver joins the program to discuss what she saw in Charlottesville, Virgina. The rally's organizer Jason Kessler will also join the program to explain the day's events as well. Don't miss this worldwide transmission!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment