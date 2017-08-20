Alex Jones Attacked With Boiling Coffee On The Streets Of Seattle
It's an assault, report it. Get his identity! They're doing this in UK with drain cleaner and acid, how'd you know it wasn't dangerous, in this day and age, you have the right to defend yourself as if it was possibly acid. Folk beware don't let anyone away with that!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment