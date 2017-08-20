2017 - 2018 END TIMES -- THE FUTURE HAS ALREADY BEEN WRITTEN
This world just keeps getting darker and darker, and the signs of the SECOND COMING OF YESHUA are so DOMINANT and in your FACE that even people who once mocked and scoffed ARE GETTING BORN AGAIN. There are still end times mockers and scoffers who are fulfilling BIBLE PROPHECY. It's on them to GET SAVED while they can.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
