Why you shouldn't try to escape America to avoid the coming collapse
With the signs of economic collapse, political turmoil and social chaos becoming more apparent to almost everyone, many people are asking, "Should I leave my home country" and try to escape to some other nation?
As someone who has lived in Taiwan and Ecuador -- and traveled throughout much of the world -- my answer is now "no." You can't escape the global chaos that's coming, and it's far more important to live in a place where you fit in and aren't considered the "foreigner."
Posted by Bob Chapman
