Why Is There So Much Chaos, It's To Keep The Bad Guys From
Trump proposes that congress and drop their insurance and take Obamacare and the insurance companies should not get the bailouts. There is major chaos in the Trump administration, the corporate media cannot figure out what is going on because this is how it is keeping the deep state confused. The deep state is pushing sanctions on Maduro, they are talking war with North Korea. The deep state has become desperate and they are trying everything to push their agenda. North Korea has proposed peace talks with South Korea without the US involvement.
Posted by Bob Chapman
