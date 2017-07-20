Why is the Queen Funding The Clinton Crime Syndicate? Wet Works... Eugenics... Or Both?
Enemies of the Clintons are mysteriously dying at a faster rate than ever before. And as far as the decades long Clinton body count goes, that's saying a LOT. Meanwhile, since Hilary had her corrupt NWO ass handed to her by the American people in the election, the pay-for-play donations to the Clinton Foundation which financial researcher Charles Ortel has called "the most corrupt foundation in the world", have dried up. So who's going to pay for all of the wet works as the bodies keep piling up? Enter Queen Elizabeth, who via her puppet Justin Trudeau, just approved a $241.5 MILLION donation to the Clinton crime syndicate.
