WHY BANKS ARE THE WORST PLACE FOR YOUR MONEY!
Putting your money in the bank is a guaranteed way to lose it. In this video, I will be explaining why the bank is the worst place for your money in terms of keeping up with inflation. Many adults are telling their kids to save money in the banks because this was a strategy that worked for them. The unfortunate truth is this strategy does not work any more. Interest rates are near 0% in checking and savings accounts. In this video, we will be comparing the interest rates of a certificate of deposit in the 1980s versus in 2016. We will be seeing how these rates kept up with inflation. The only way to outplace inflation is to invest. One way to do this is to invest in a passive index fund. We will be comparing the performance of the S&P 500 from 2000 to 2017 versus inflation during the same time period.
Posted by Bob Chapman
