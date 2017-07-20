Why Are The Elites Evacuating The United States And Europe?

Alex Jones breaks down why the elite are fleeing the United States and many countries within Europe.
The elites have their gold and all treasury direct accounts in Curacao. They are running and hiding before their banks are announced insolvent. Please check Ronald Wederfoort Channel on YouTube; that is, if YT has not yanked it yet. It has already pulled Harvey Dent's channel. Harvey pulled the veil back even further on the TDAs and the massive fraud pulled upon the American people in particular, but worldwide as well. Thank you, InfoWars, for everything. Godspeed & God protect our President Trump.
