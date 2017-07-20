Whistleblowers punished for serving their country

Whistleblowers like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange have become
household names in the era of mass surveillance and omnipresent data.
But whistleblower protection laws date back to 1778. RT America’s
Natasha Sweatte sat in on the National Whistleblower Appreciation Day
Meeting and brings us the report.
