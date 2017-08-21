What will happen August 21, 2017? Simon Parkes Warning Collapse will be on August 21, 2017
Everyone is calling for a collapse in august. It seems August is a dark month perhaps world wide. I dont believe we will have a collapse unless the shadow gov is doing their best to stop those that are putting a wrench in nwo. Its either that or a war if they cannot turn the tide. Just my take on it. The Pope is part of this one world order and thinks we are distorted on the world, the pope is calling out to get rid of trump the wrench. Cardinal who is close to the Pope was charged with orgies and drug parties. So the Pope has probably pardoned him. If anyone thinks that Rome fell, think again. Its running things just fine.
Posted by Bob Chapman
