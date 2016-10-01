What Pisses Me Off About Independence Day | Fourth of July

On July 4th, 1776, the Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies now regarded themselves as a new nation, the United States of America, and were no longer part of the British Empire. As Americans celebrate Independence Day with cookouts, fireworks and friendly gatherings, Stefan Molyneux aims to remind them as to the cost of their freedom.
