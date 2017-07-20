What Aren’t They Telling Us About Antarctica?

What irks me is the blatant control over Antartica Militarily there is
no transparency yet these stinking deceitful Governments come into power
spurting forth from their most insincere cake holes " we promise the
people the most transparent Government" Sincerely, We do need to
Question them in a Public Forum just like they do with President Putin
In Russia.Its our right to get answers.Period.
