WARNING!!! Something BIG is about to happen on September 23, 2017!!! Revelation 12 Sign
This is a longer video but I bring up some very interesting points in it. I discuss many things in the book of Revelation including the 2 Witnesses and especially the sign of Revelation 12. I AM JUST SPECULATING ON THE TRIBULATION AND RAPTURE STUFF. I AM NOT SAYING IT'S TRUE! ALL I AM SAYING IS THE ACTUAL REV SIGN WILL HAPPEN! That is it! If you want to see a video or have an idea then comment down below. If you want to see more videos from Truth Center then please subscribe. Thank you for watching. May the Lord Bless you.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment