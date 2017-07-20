Venezuela On the Edge: Interview with Michael Derham from Northumbria University
Venezuelean President Nicolas Maduro has claimed victory in a controversial election to create a new constitutional assembly. Violence triggered by the election has killed at least 16 people. The United States condemned the vote - threatening what it calls 'strong and swift' sanctions against the Venezuelan government. For more, we're joined by Michael Derham. He's a programme leader for Spanish and Latin American Studies at Northumbria University, in the UK.
