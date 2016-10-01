U.S Troubles With China/Russia As Donald Trump Fake Wrestles With CNN
In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest
breaking news on Donald Trumps public Twitter meme fight with CNN which
he called the fraud news network. The latest deteriorating relations
with the U.S, China, and Russia. As well as the AP and New York Times
making a major retraction to their previous Russian hacking story.
